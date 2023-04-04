LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System including the hospital, nursing home, clinics, hospice and home health will be temporarily without phone service and voicemail on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. to accommodate for important phone system software and equipment updates. The updates will take between 30 minutes to 3 hours depending on location and upgrades needed.
For any emergencies, call 911 or visit your nearest emergency department.
