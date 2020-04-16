LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System announced 35 people will be placed on unpaid leave after a $1.9 million loss in March.
According to hospital Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer, despite efforts made to avoid the move, after losing $116,000 daily last month with the first two weeks of April showing similar patterns, there is currently no other option.
The eight-week furloughs, being referred to as COVID-19 leaves of absence, will be made on both a voluntary and involuntary basis in targeted departments.
“Our hope is that we will have an adequate number of volunteers to achieve 35,” Mr. Cayer said, “That reflects seven percent of the workforce.”
The departments impacted will be administration and finance services, hospital ancillary functions, clinical practices and acute nursing.
“This approach allows access to the enhanced unemployment benefits. It allows us to maintain health insurance for our colleagues and generates no break in service for those in the New York State retirement program.”
While there was significant activity in the hospital last month like increasing the bed capacity by 100 percent, creating the COVID-19 testing clinic and meeting the requirements in executive orders handed down by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, very little of that activity generated revenue and instead came with expenses.
The hospital had an 80 percent reduction in outpatient surgeries and 40 to 50 percent less income from all other services.
Measures taken so far like requiring staff to take the two “low use” days allowed in their contracts which are unpaid unless an employee chose to use paid time off, limiting overtime and using casual and per diem staff in a prudent way which combined saved the equivalent cost of 39 full time employees, a value of more than $250,000.
“Rural healthcare systems operate on very small margins,” Mr. Cayer said, “Our CFO reported to me that half way through the month of March we were on track and projected to meet our budgeted monthly operating margin of $250,000. Keep in mind, our annual budget is $82 million.”
The nursing home, home health, hospice, environmental services and the dietary departments will not be impacted by the furloughs.
The leaves of absence are expected to begin from April 20 to 22 and will be re-evaluated every two weeks.
“This is truly intended to be short term. We are targeting eight weeks, fully expecting that everyone will be back.”
(2) comments
After giving this a little more thought, it appears as if Albany decided to ruin all health care in rural NY, bankrupt it's citizens etc.. Cuomo has successfully done what the virus could not do, destroy our health care . My neighbor thinks the end game is to cower and break upstate, then when we protest, take all our guns. Then, take the land for taxes and enlarge the Adirondack Park from Lake Champlain to Lake Ontario. At first I thought it was a crazy theory, now I'm not so sure. The man is a menace and has to be stopped.
God bless Lewis County for trying, but what happens when NYS officials cry wolf again?
