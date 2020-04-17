The Lewis County Agricultural Society board of directors are hopeful the 200th anniversary edition of the county fair will still “come off as planned,” according to board President Douglass P. Hanno, but they are also being practical.
“June 1 is our target date,” Mr. Hanno said, “If things are not good by then, we’ll have to call it. We are pretty popular and we need to be able to let people know what’s going on as soon as possible.”
The society has already invested a considerable amount of money in the special celebrations for the milestone year, but Mr. Hanno said they have been looking into the consequences if they have to postpone or cancel.
In the case of musical headliner Craig Morgan, Mr. Hanno said they are not worried about losing their deposit or having a penalty to pay because “the word epidemic is right in the contract.”
“People think the fair lasts five days a year, but it’s a year-round business. It’s not something you can decide in one day, ‘We’re going to do it.’”
The ongoing health crisis has already impacted other events at the fairgrounds, including the cancellation of the St. Peter’s Festival in mid-May and the postponement of the Relay for Life event. While they are still planning to have the Farmer’s Market at the pavilion, it will only be for food, at least at first, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.