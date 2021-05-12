LOWVILLE — It’s been said that drastic times call for drastic measures, so it may be the perfect time for a county struggling to get shots in arms to do something drastic: like giving “shots” to those that receive shots, for example.
In the north country, Lewis County has the lowest coronavirus vaccination rate and one of the lowest statewide, but the Public Health Department with support from the county is in “full court press” mode to bring the percentage up from 36% to 60%, according to County Manager Ryan M. Piche.
The COVID-19 task force has been taking notes from other counties and states about creative ways to incentivize vaccination and tried to get creative in engaging people to vaccinate.
The team is finalizing a “shots for shots” program in which people who get vaccinated will get a coupon for one free beverage at participating establishments throughout the county, whether it be a shot, a beer, a coffee or an ice cream cone.
“It’s just a little something extra for people who have been sitting on the fence,” said Mr. Piche, “Here’s a little incentive to think about it a little bit harder, make an appointment and come in and see us,” to get vaccinated.
There will also be a drive-through vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds on May 21 for people who are at least 18 years old. The clinic may end up tied to a major summer event in the county depending on whether or not that event can be held safely. The official announcement is forthcoming.
Additionally, a five-video series began on social media with health care professionals and community members sharing their own early skepticism about the vaccines and the science that waylaid their fears. The first three videos have been viewed between 1,500 and 8,000 times on social media.
The latest release, posted on the Public Health Facebook page on Tuesday, is of community member Joseph Bush and had been viewed about 15,000 times by Wednesday evening.
Mr. Bush, 59, a truck driver who has lived in Lewis County all of his life, is well known for his role in the cheese auction at the Lewis County Fair.
Sitting in his recliner at home, with oxygen cannulas under his nose, Mr. Bush said he is still fighting the long-term effects of his battle with COVID-19 and continues to work toward his goal of walking without the walker again and getting off oxygen.
In the video, he outlines his pandemic experience, from the early days when it didn’t seem real until when, he said, “Unfortunately, it hit me.”
He spent 31 days in the hospital in Syracuse fighting the disease.
Although he said he was “kind of against” the vaccine when it first came out, he ended up getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine saying, “There’s nothing to it” except “a rough spell” for a few hours.
“Say you have a rough spell for five or six hours, do you want to worry about them five or six hours or do you want to worry about your whole life ahead and everybody around you?” he asked.
Mr. Bush also shared some wisdom on wearing masks.
“It’s a pain in the butt, but if you look at the long term, if you can protect somebody else other than yourself, that’s what you want to look at. I mean, you want to worry about yourself, but if you can’t worry about somebody else, I’m sorry, but there’s something wrong. You’re just not a human being.”
Mr. Piche said data provided through the recently released Jefferson Community College survey indicates the videos are on the right track.
“Among those that have expressed vaccine hesitancy, which is 24% of the community, 72% of them said the COVID vaccine is riskier than getting COVID itself,” he said, “The disinformation, in general, is out there, whether it’s the microchip or the DNA altering or the stem cell rumor that aborted fetuses have been used in the development of these vaccines. That’s all disinformation. It’s not true. So, we just have to combat that with a steady and consistent message of facts. That is what will hopefully make the difference.”
There is one more video in the series to be released.
Mr. Piche said the main message the county wants to communicate is that people with questions about the vaccine should “sign out of social media, get off the internet and turn off cable news” and instead speak to their own doctor before making a decision.
“We’re going after the people who are sitting on the fence,” Mr. Piche said. “I know there are people out there we’ll never convince. This isn’t for them.”
