LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Public Health Agency has issued a COVID-19 exposure warning for two restaurants in the county.
As contact tracing was being investigated into the county’s newest confirmed case, it was revealed that the individual visited the Cottage Inn in Copenhagen on Thursday, Aug. 20, between 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., and the Crossroads Tavern in Naumburg on Friday, Aug. 21, between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
The public health agency is advising those who visited either of the establishments within the listed time frame to please call 315-376- 5108.
Due to the anticipated volume of calls, an auto recording will direct you to leave a voicemail with your name and phone number, a release from the agency said. The public health agency will then follow-up with you as soon as possible.
“Please be patient and remain calm,” the release said “The risk of exposure in a shared public space is minimal, but precautions should still be taken.”
