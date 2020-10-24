LOWVILLE — Lewis County COVID-19 numbers continue to spike as 15 more cases were confirmed Saturday by Public Health.
These confirmed virus cases bring the county’s total to 117. The additional cases are in isolation at home.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning earlier this week for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Lowville, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 35 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 71 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, resulting in 46 known active cases in the county — all of which remain in isolation. Two people in the county are hospitalized fighting the disease, and 570 people are in quarantine.
To date, 12,241 tests have been performed on 7,218 people since March. A total of 12,101 results have come back negative and 23 results are still pending.
Also on Saturday, Lewis County Public Health issued another potential COVID exposure warning for three more businesses in the area — two in Lewis County and another in Jefferson County.
Public Health issued an advisory Friday for three Lewis County restaurants, and on Saturday, identified three more businesses where specific patrons are at risk of exposure to COVID.
If you visited David Johnson and Company Auction House, 11125 Route 26, Carthage, between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17; Jebs Restaurant, 5403 Shady Ave., Lowville, between 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, in the middle dining room; or Crossroads Tavern, 5551 Naumburg Lane, Castorland, between 8 and 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16; Public Health advises you should call 315-376-5108.
Due to the anticipated volume of calls, an auto recording will direct you to leave a voicemail with your name and phone number. Public Health will then follow-up with you as soon as possible.
“Please be patient and remain calm,” Public Health officials said in a Saturday release.
