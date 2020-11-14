Lewis County logged eight new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 235. The additional cases are at home in isolation.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are still 82 known cases associated with the cluster — no change from Friday.
A total of 171 people have recovered from COVID-19, resulting in 64 known active cases in the county, all of which remain in isolation. Seven people are hospitalized and 346 people are in quarantine.
To date, 14,949 tests have been performed since March. A total of 14,705 results have come back negative and nine results are still pending.
