LOWVILLE — Lewis County COVID-19 numbers continue to increase as five more cases were confirmed Sunday by Public Health.
These confirmed virus cases bring the county’s total to 122. The additional cases are in isolation at home.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning earlier this week for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Lowville, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 40 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 71 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, resulting in 51 known active cases in the county — all of which remain in isolation. Two people in the county are hospitalized fighting the disease, and 698 people are in quarantine.
To date, 12,265 tests have been performed on 7,228 people since March. A total of 12,123 results have come back negative and 20 results are still pending.
