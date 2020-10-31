LOWVILLE — Lewis County logged five new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday. These new cases bring the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 152.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning last week for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There was no change Saturday in the number of cases associated with the cluster, which remains at 57.
A total of 100 people have recovered from COVID-19, resulting in 52 known active cases in the county — all of which remain in isolation. Five people in the county are hospitalized fighting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 658 people are in quarantine.
To date, 13,457 tests have been performed since March. A total of 13,457 results have come back negative and six results are still pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.