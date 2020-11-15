WATERTOWN — Twenty-nine new cases of the novel coronavirus were logged across Jefferson and Lewis counties Sunday, and St. Lawrence County logged its sixth COVID-related death.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department doesn’t issued updated COVID numbers over the weekend, but according to updated figures released Sunday by the governor’s office, St. Lawrence County has logged its sixth death.
The state’s COVID-19 online tracker shows fatality data two ways: By place of fatality and deaths by county of residence.
The sixth death is listed under the deaths by county of residence column, but the place of fatality column still shows five deaths.
St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, said Sunday he was unable to confirm this new fatality as he has not been informed of any new deaths.
Jefferson County logged 24 new COVID cases Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 463.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by four and now stands at 383. There are 75 people in mandatory isolation and four people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 79 known active cases in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested now stands at 30,165, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, and 29,702 results have been returned negative.
There are 393 people in precautionary quarantine and 581 in mandatory quarantine.
Lewis County logged five new COVID cases Sunday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 240. The additional cases are at home in isolation.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are still 84 known cases associated with the cluster — no change from Friday.
A total of 176 people have recovered from COVID-19, resulting in 64 known active cases in the county, all of which remain in isolation. Six people are hospitalized and 388 people are in quarantine.
To date, 14,992 tests have been performed since March. A total of 14,744 results have come back negative and eight results are still pending.
Also on Sunday, Lewis County Public Health issued a new COVID-19 exposure warning for Lloyd’s of Lowville Diner.
If you visited the diner on Monday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 13, between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on each day, you are at risk of exposure to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.