LOWVILLE — Lewis County cloth mask makers continue to reach out to neighbors near and far with their sewing skills and dedication, meeting the need as quickly as they can.
When the call went out last week for more handmade cloth masks to be distributed in villages around the county on Tuesday and Thursday this week, the seamstresses who have been tirelessly sewing even before mask-wearing was mandated by the state once again rose to the occasion.
“The masks have been rolling in like crazy. Hundreds came in over the weekend and more on Monday,” said Office for the Aging Director Crystal Collette, who has been coordinating mask distributions for the county. About 400 masks came in, and on Tuesday, 350 were distributed in three locations.
“They’re going out as quickly as they come in,” she said.
Mask distributions at Walmart and Tops Supermarket in Lowville during the senior shopping hour every morning have been very popular, and beginning this week, Ms. Collette and her team organized distributions in four more municipalities.
About 350 masks were handed out by county employees in the Department of Social Services, Public Health and Ms. Collette’s team, at Stewarts in Copenhagen and 100 at Cliff’s in Port Leyden, Walmart and Tops.
Ms. Collette said originally they planned only the four donation sites around the county this week but because of the steady stream of handmade masks and the addition of white cotton masks purchased by the state and distributed to counties via the Emergency Management Departments, the early morning and early evening distributions in Lowville were added.
A total of 50 individuals and groups, including the award-winning Tug Hill Quilters, whipped out their sewing machines when it became clear the vital personal protective equipment was hard to come by for healthcare workers on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis just over a month ago.
They haven’t stopped sewing since.
Lynda Brouty-Baxter and five other members of the Caring Friends of the Community public service group in Croghan have donated over 600 masks for the county distribution, but they have sewn and shared thousands around the county and outside — from Watertown and Utica to New York City and Louisiana.
Ever since her niece asked her for help sewing a mask for another relative working in healthcare, Ms. Brouty-Baxter has been making the masks as fast as she can. “I never thought it would go this far. God has a purpose for us and this is mine right now,” she said.
As of last week, Ms. Collette said 1,400 masks had already been distributed, although not all of them were handmade masks, and senior citizens receiving meal deliveries through the Office for the Aging will get their second mask with their meal tomorrow.
The OFA team feels the mask distributions they are organizing offer another layer of protection to all community members, but especially seniors.
”It helps to keep seniors safe if everybody has a mask. If my 30-year-old neighbor is wearing a mask in Walmart and my other 67-year-old neighbor with an underlying health condition is grocery shopping, that mask the 30-year-old is wearing is keeping the senior safe because they might be carrying the virus and not even know it,” she said.
On Thursday, free masks will be available at Tops in Lowville from 7 to 8 a.m., Slider’s in Croghan and Stewart’s in Harrisville from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again at the Lowville Walmart from 5 to 6 p.m.
For updates on mask distribution locations and times around the county in coming weeks, go to the Office for the Aging Facebook page or call (315) 376-5313.
