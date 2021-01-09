LOWVILLE — The last person diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Lewis County Health System residential facility has recovered.
According to the daily COVID-19 statistics provided by the health system, the last resident to have the virus was considered recovered as of Friday.
“The team there has done a fantastic job,” said health system Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer at the county Board of Legislators meeting on Tuesday. “I really want to publicly acknowledge the administrative team, the nursing team, the CNAs (certified nursing assistants), environmental services and facilities and infection prevention. They just did an outstanding job working together, communicating with the families.”
A total of 23 residents on two floors of the four-floor facility had the virus since the surge began in November. Three of them died.
Mr. Cayer’s optimism about turning the tide on the surge was tempered by the possibility of the virus returning to the population.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” he said. “COVID is rampant in our community. We just have to be real careful. We’re still in the middle of all this, but for the families that have entrusted their loved ones to our care, it is very gratifying to say that we’re almost there.”
