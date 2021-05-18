LOWVILLE — Two positive COVID-19 tests in staff members have led to the suspension of all visitors to the Lewis County nursing home again.
According to a news release issued by the Lewis County Health System on Tuesday evening, the cases were identified during weekly staff testing that has continued even as the number of COVID cases have diminished in the community. The facility is in the process of testing all residents and staff, called “outbreak testing,” which is required by the state Department of Health visitation guidelines when a new case of COVID-19 is identified, as is the suspension of all visitation.
“With the appropriate safeguards, visitation can still occur when there is an outbreak, but there is evidence that the transmission of COVID-19 is contained to a single area (e.g., unit) of the facility,” the latest guidance states.
If the outbreak testing shows new COVID-positive patients or staff in areas of the facility different from the original two positive staff members, visitation should stay suspended “until the facility meets the criteria to discontinue outbreak testing.”
Visitation can only resume after “at least one round of facility-wide testing is completed” and no one tests positive.
“Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience as we work to keep your family members, friends, and our Residential Health Care Facility staff safe,” the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.