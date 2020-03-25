LOWVILLE — Lewis County is one of the last five counties in the state to not yet have a confirmed case of COVID-19, and the only one outside of the western region.
In your opinion, what is the likelihood that the country can be opened up again by Easter, as President Trump recently advocated?
As of Wednesday morning, a total of 50 COVID-19 tests have been sent for processing with 23 negative results returned.
While there are no confirmed cases of the virus in the county, there are 35 people under precautionary quarantine, 27 of whom are awaiting results.
Ashley Waite, Public Health director, said she has been impressed with county residents’ efforts to follow “social distancing directives,” but encourages people to continue to do so even as it gets harder with time.
Ms. Waite and her colleagues are hosting Facebook Live broadcasts at 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on various topics, allowing the public to ask questions.
Friday’s broadcast will highlight services available to help around the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.