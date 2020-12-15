LOWVILLE — In anticipation of a shipment of hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines next week, the Lewis County Health System is making the plans necessary to be ready for the rollout in a very “fluid” situation.
Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer announced last week during a news conference they would be receiving Moderna vaccines, which are anticipated to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday.
The health system does not have freezers that can reach the ultra-cold temperature required for storage of the Pfizer vaccines, which have started to be administered this week.
But on Monday, Mr. Cayer was informed along with other north country hospitals that 169 Pfizer vaccines would be made available for his team’s “high priority” frontline and high-risk workers providing they went to the regional “hub” hospital in Plattsburgh — Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital — to be vaccinated.
The hospital staff was notified Tuesday evening of the opportunity to go to Plattsburgh independently, but the hospital will not be able to provide mass transportation for team members.
Despite only requesting 200 doses of a vaccine in their original application for the state vaccination program, a shipment of 600 Moderna vaccine doses are expected to arrive next week, Mr. Cayer said. With information constantly in flux, he said it’s not yet clear if the vaccines are just for the health system or to be distributed further afield.
Residents and staff at the nursing home that’s part of the county health system will receive vaccinations through the contract pharmacist which works with that facility, Mr. Cayer said, and are not included in either of these vaccination opportunities for health system staff.
A plan is currently being made to delineate the order of priority for hospital staff vaccinations although health system staff members will not be required to be vaccinated, Mr. Cayer said.
“It’s one thing to have an expectation about wearing a mask. It’s a vastly different discussion when we say, ‘We will inject something into your body,’” Mr. Cayer said. “We will be sending information out to the work force that I’ve gotten from reliable sources, and we’ll make that available and let adults make an informed decision.”
He’s encouraging “everyone to get the vaccine,” because after having “seen enough science,” he’s confident the vaccines will be effective.
“As an administrative person, I’ll be last on that (priority vaccination) list, but when my turn comes up, I will get the vaccine,” Mr. Cayer said. “I think that’s part of the nation’s, the state’s, the county’s, our health system’s effort to achieve the goal of beating the virus.”
The health system is capable of storing up to 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to Mr. Cayer.
