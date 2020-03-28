LOWVILLE — Lewis County Public Health announced the county’s first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday night.
“The individuals are isolated in a negative pressure room at Lewis County General Hospital,” according to the news release.
In a negative pressure room, the air is heavily filtered and cut off from air going to the rest of the hospital to control the spread of airborne infectious diseases.
The public health team is in the process of identifying people who have been in close contact with the two patients or were at risk of exposure.
A press conference on the cases will be held at 10:00 a.m. Sunday to provide more information.
Two of the other final five counties that had no confirmed cases of the virus as of Saturday morning along with Lewis, Cataraugus and Schuyler, also had their first cases logged Saturday.
There now remain two counties in the state without any cases, the neighboring Seneca and Yates counties separated by Seneca Lake in western New York.
