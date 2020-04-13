LOWVILLE — Who do you protect when you wear a cloth mask?
On Friday afternoon, Lewis County Public Health started a social media campaign to remind people when they wear a mask in public places, they aren’t just protecting themselves.
“We wanted to emphasize wearing masks is about protecting other people from your germs, not just about protecting you from other people’s germs,” said Lewis County Public Health Director Ashley Waite, “A lot of people were saying they’re embarrassed to wear a mask. We wanted to make them realize they should anyway.”
Mrs. Waite emphasized that wearing masks or another face coverings doesn’t replace social distancing — staying home except for essential needs like medical care, groceries and drug store visits and keeping a distance of six feet away from others when out in public — but it does help, especially for people who may have COVID-19 but not have symptoms.
“A mask isn’t a crutch to use to be able to come together because you are wearing one,” Mrs. Waite said.
For the hashtag campaign, members of the Public Health team created a template that reads, “-Iwearmymask to protect ________.”
Each day since the campaign began, two public health team members have filled in the blank and held up the paper to have their pictures taken with while wearing their masks.
They are asking community members to do the same and post their photos with -Iwearmymask and to tag them in the post either on their Facebook or Instagram pages.
Team members said they wear their masks to protect “family,” “the most vulnerable,” “the community,” “fellow shoppers” and “you” among others.
Lowville Fire Chief and the Emergency Response Coordinator for Public Health, Joe Austin, wrote he wears his mask to protect his firefighters, while the staff of Brookside Senior Living Community each took a turn noting their dedication to keeping their residents safe by wearing masks.
As the campaign ramps up, community members are also starting to tag public health and the hashtag mask movement.
“In areas where social distancing is difficult, wearing masks or covering your face is not a substitute, but can help,” she said.
While the cloth masks are encouraged for the public, Mrs. Waite asked that people continue to leave the surgical and N95 masks for health professionals.
On April 5, the Centers for Disease Control began recommending that everyone wear multiple layers of fabric to cover noses and mouths while out in public. The CDC webite includes sew and no-sew directions for making the masks at home.
Mrs. Waite said that if anyone sees groups of people congregating or businesses operating inappropriately, they should contact the Sheriff’s office at 315-376-3511.
