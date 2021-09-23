LOWVILLE — Vaccines are protecting people in Lewis County, according to newly released data breaking down how vaccinated people have fared compared to those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19.
According to information provided by the county Public Health Department, 92% of residents who have contracted COVID-19 since Feb. 1 when vaccines first became available, have been unvaccinated, totaling 1,170 of the 1,268 people who tested positive for the virus. Only 98 people who have tested positive were fully vaccinated.
Likewise, 92% of the 101 residents hospitalized because of COVID-19 were also unvaccinated, totaling 92 residents.
Eight vaccinated residents have also been hospitalized since February, six of whom were severely immunocompromised, Public Health said, and all seven of the county residents who died from the disease since February were unvaccinated.
“By highlighting local data, compiled and verified by your own friends and neighbors in the Lewis County Public Health Department, our goal is to show local, reliable data that will hopefully build trust in the effectiveness of vaccines,” County Manager Ryan Piche said of the data.
The county has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state while also having the highest positivity rate with an 8.2% rolling average of positive cases over the past 14 days as of Thursday.
Of the county’s estimated total population of 26,572, the majority, 14,030 or 53%, are not fully vaccinated. The vaccinated population numbers 12,542 people.
Vaccine hesitancy across the county, combined with the Delta variant surge, has caused a rise in the daily number of positive cases to match the previous peaks from December and January, according to Public Health Director Ashley Waite, who updated the county legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee on Tuesday.
Mrs. Waite said there have been 21 residents hospitalized in September so far and for the first time, there are children among those requiring inpatient care.
As of Thursday, there were 136 residents infected with the COVID virus and 389 people in quarantine.
“There’s no particular outbreak or cluster,” Mrs. Waite said. “It’s fairly widespread across the entire county.”
For a county that owns its health system, COVID’s impact, including from the Delta variant, continues to be even more complicated and expensive.
Lewis County Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald Cayer reported that the hospital staff’s vaccination rate is in the “mid-80s.”
Two more resignations were accepted since last week, bringing the total to 45, which accounts for about a third of the open positions currently at the hospital.
“Before the mandate, we had 71 full-time and part-time positions and 33 casual positions posted (for hiring),” Mr. Cayer said. “So then when you have 45 resignations ... that brings us up to 148 open positions.”
There are still 79 health system staff who have not been vaccinated and have not disclosed their intentions with the state’s vaccine mandate, taking effect on Monday.
“If we truly have 79 people resign, then we will be in stormy waters,” Mr. Cayer said. “Now, I don’t think that will happen but, I mean, we’re already at 45, so getting to 55 or 65 is not beyond the realm of possibility.”
The Delta surge has further complicated the situation, Mr. Cayer said, with 10 staff members being out on quarantine or isolation in a single day at one point this month.
The CEO and his team have been working to find a solution to the maternity department staffing shortage that will cause baby delivery services to be “paused” as of Saturday.
The impact of the ongoing pandemic and the additional staffing problems that have come with it have also taken a financial toll on the health system.
In August, Mr. Cayer said Lewis County Health had a $324,000 operating loss.
Losses since the beginning of the fiscal year jump to $994,000, primarily because of the expense of twice weekly COVID testing lab costs at the nursing home and the drastically increased need and costs for agency nurses to fill staffing gaps.
“It is just an expensive way to staff,” he said. “The price of an agency nurse has skyrocketed ... (from) a low of $180 per hour to $250 per hour, and that assumes that you can get them. All hospitals around New York state, across the country, are dealing with the same issue we’re dealing with.”
Mr. Cayer said he and his team had projected the system would be at about $855,000 in the black at this point in the year.
“It’s clearly a concern of mine because when we built the budget we built it in good faith based on last year’s projections, based on a certain level of personnel, based on turning to a recovery period of COVID,” he said. “But just the opposite has happened. COVID has gotten worse and nobody projected the mandate on the vaccine.”
