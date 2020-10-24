LOWVILLE — Lewis County Public Health has issued another potential COVID-19 exposure warning for two more businesses in the area — one in Lewis County and another in Jefferson County.
Public Health issued an advisory Friday for three Lewis County restaurants, and on Saturday, identified two more businesses where specific patrons are at risk of exposure to COVID.
If you visited David Johnson and Company Auction House, 11125 Route 26, Carthage, between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17; or Jebs Restaurant, 5403 Shady Ave., Lowville, between 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, in the middle dining room; Public Health advises you should call 315-376-5108.
Due to the anticipated volume of calls, an auto recording will direct you to leave a voicemail with your name and phone number. Public Health will then follow-up with you as soon as possible.
“Please be patient and remain calm,” Public Health officials said in a Saturday release.
