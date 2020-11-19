LOWVILLE — After remaining relatively unscathed by the coronavirus pandemic for the first eight months, Lewis County has now recorded three COVID-19-related deaths — all this week.
The third death was reported Thursday on the heels of the county’s second virus-related death just 24 hours earlier on Wednesday. The county reported its first COVID death Monday.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends affected by this loss,” Public Health Director Ashley Waite said in Thursday’s update email. “This is an unfortunate reminder that the precautions we take to fight COVID-19 are in place to protect our community’s most vulnerable citizens.”
Jefferson County also logged its second virus-related death Wednesday, and Samaritan Medical Center announced Thursday that person was an elderly resident of the county with underlying health conditions who contracted COVID-19 in the community and was receiving inpatient care at Samaritan.
In addition to Thursday’s new death, the tri-county region logged another 74 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with Jefferson County logging the most — 39.
Lewis County logged 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 271. Seventy-four individuals are currently under isolation and four people are hospitalized.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 104 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 194 people have recovered from COVID, resulting in 74 known active cases in the county, all of which remain in isolation, and 412 people are in quarantine.
To date, 15,584 tests have been performed since March. A total of 15,303 results have come back negative and 10 results are still pending.
Also on Thursday, the county issued an exposure warning for those who visited Jeb’s Restaurant, 5403 Shady Ave., Lowville, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. If you visited the restaurant at that time, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Jefferson County logged an additional 39 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 548. The county recorded its second COVID-related death Wednesday, its first death in 111 days.
“... this has become the busiest day to date,” said County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III in Thursday’s daily update email. “Unfortunately, from a state perspective, the kind of experience we have had to face (Thursday) is occurring almost everywhere else in the state.”
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 11 and now stands at 414. There are 127 people in mandatory isolation and five people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 132 known active cases in the county.
The number of individuals tested now stands at 32,232, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, and 31,684 results have been returned negative.
There are 457 people in precautionary quarantine and 671 in mandatory quarantine.
St. Lawrence County logged 25 new COVID cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 673 cases. There are currently 128 known active cases in the county.
A total of 539 individuals have been released from isolation and nine people are currently hospitalized with the disease.
Six county residents have died from COVID complications. On Monday night, county Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire confirmed the sixth death at the county Board of Legislators meeting.
To date, 104,727 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.