WATERTOWN — Lewis County reported its first COVID-19-related death Monday, as the tri-county region confirmed another 36 new cases of the novel coronavirus — St. Lawrence County again logged the most virus cases Monday with 19.
Lewis County logged another nine new virus cases Monday in addition to the county’s first death.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends affected by this loss,” Lewis County Public Health Director Ashley Waite said in her daily COVID update emails. “This is an unfortunate reminder that the precautions we take to fight COVID-19 are in place to protect our community’s most vulnerable citizens.”
Monday’s nine new cases bring the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 249. Seventy-one individuals are currently under isolation and six people are hospitalized.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are currently 97 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 177 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, resulting in 71 known active cases in the county, all of which remain in isolation, and 390 people are in quarantine.
To date, 15,238 tests have been performed since March. A total of 14,976 results have come back negative and 13 results are still pending.
St. Lawrence County reported Monday that 37 new cases were confirmed over the weekend (Saturday and Sunday) and 19 cases were reported Monday, for a total of 56 new virus cases, bringing the county’s total to 619. There are currently 120 known active cases in the county.
A total of 493 individuals have been released from isolation and 12 people are currently hospitalized with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A total of five COVID-19 deaths have occurred within the county, and on Sunday, according to updated figures released by the governor’s office, St. Lawrence County logged its sixth death.
The state’s COVID-19 online tracker shows fatality data two ways: By place of fatality and deaths by county of residence.
The sixth death is listed under the deaths by county of residence column, but the place of fatality column still shows five deaths.
To date, 102,918 people have been tested for the virus the county, according to data as of Nov. 8 from the state Department of Health.
In Jefferson County, eight new COVID cases were logged Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 471.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by five and now stands at 388. There are 77 people in mandatory isolation and five people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 82 known active cases in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested now stands at 30,364, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, and 29,893 results have been returned negative.
There are 413 people in precautionary quarantine and 644 in mandatory quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.