WATERTOWN — Lewis County reported one new COVID-19 death Thursday as the number of new infections rose by 784 across the tri-county area.
The death in Lewis County brings the county’s total number of virus-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 41.
Jefferson County reported 441 new virus cases Thursday, bringing its total to 16,826. There are 25 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up two patients from Wednesday. The county has experienced 146 deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 268 new cases, for a total of 18,858. Nineteen people are in the hospital, three more than Wednesday. There have been 159 virus-related deaths in the county.
Lewis County reported 75 new cases, bringing its total to 4,853. Ten people are hospitalized, one fewer than Wednesday.
