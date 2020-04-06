LOWVILLE — Lewis County reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row Monday. The county’s total number of cases remains at eight.
To date, 134 people in the county have been tested with 110 negative results and 16 results still pending.
There are 80 people under quarantine and eight people in isolation.
