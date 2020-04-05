LOWVILLE — Lewis County reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
There are currently eight confirmed cases of the virus in the county, with 62 people in quarantine and eight people in isolation.
A total of 132 people have been tested for the virus with 108 negative results and 16 results still pending.
