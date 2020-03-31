LOWVILLE — Lewis County reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 24 people in precautionary quarantine, 18 of which are waiting for their test results to be returned from the lab.
Of the 85 people tested thus far, 65 people did not have COVID-19 while two people, who are now in isolation, were confirmed to have the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.