WATERTOWN — Lewis County reported one new COVID-19 death Friday.
The county, along with Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, also reported a total of 75 new cases of the virus.
The death in Lewis County brings the county’s total number of COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 49. The county also reported two new cases, bringing its total to 6,678. There are five people in the hospital with the virus, one less than Thursday.
St. Lawrence County reported 46 cases, for a total of 27,920. Eight people are hospitalized, three more than Thursday. There have been 180 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Jefferson County reported 27 cases, bringing its total to 24,778. Three people are hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday. The county has experienced 160 deaths.
