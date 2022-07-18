Lewis County road to close for bridge replacement

Beginning on Wednesday, Greig Road over Tannery Creek in the town of Greig will be closed for about a month.
According to a news release issued by the Lewis County Highway Department, crews will be replacing the box culvert bridge that spans Tanner Creek, connecting Burdicks Crossing Road.
The department has mapped a detour from the end of Greig Road to Burdick’s Crossing Road via Sweeny, Fish Creek and Lyons Falls roads.
Traffic will be redirected along this route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.