LOWVILLE — Lewis County remained steady Saturday with 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Seven people have recovered after having the virus.
To date, 239 people have been tested with 220 negative results and nine results still pending.
There are 64 people in quarantine and three people in isolation.
