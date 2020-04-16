LOWVILLE — No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lewis County on Wednesday although a number of new people were tested.
Five tests were pending results as of Wednesday morning. By Thursday, 14 people were reported as waiting for answers in Public Health Director Ashley Waite’s morning COVID-19 report.
Three of the 10 people confirmed to have the virus have not yet recovered and are in isolation while 63 people are under precautionary quarantine.
A total of 220 county residents have been tested, 196 of which were returned with negative results.
