LOWVILLE — Residents in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties hoping to travel to Vermont may have to wait longer than anticipated.
A map on the state’s website showing active coronavirus cases per million notes counties in yellow and red have travel restrictions associated with them, and north country counties are among those in yellow and red. To take it one step further, Lewis County remains one of the top counties in the state with the most confirmed virus cases per million
According to the map, listed under “Cross State Travel Information,” visitors from green counties may travel to Vermont with no quarantine, while those from yellow or red counties are subject to travel restrictions. The only county in New York state in the green zone is Fulton County.
Lewis County, according to the map, currently shows 4,412 active cases per million, putting it firmly in the red and securing it the top spot in terms of north country active cases per million. Jefferson County currently has 611 active cases per million, putting the county in the yellow zone, and St. Lawrence County has 883 active cases per million, putting it in the red zone.
Lewis County has a total of 168 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, but given the small population in a large geographical area, the number looks alarming in terms of active cases per million.
The small, rural county of about 26,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is among the state’s hot spot or microcluster counties, ranking only eighth out of New York’s 62 counties with the most virus cases per million. Chemung County has 9,003 cases per million; Tioga County has 7,404; Broome County has 5,346; Schuyler has 4,985; Rockland County has 4,845; Allegany has 4,607; and Cortland has 4,558.
“Anytime you take our population and do it on a per capita basis, we have a small population over a large geographic area, so we’re susceptible to those large swings in per capita cases,” said Lewis County Manager Ryan M. Piche. “Earlier in the pandemic, we looked like we were super in the green because kind of the same law of low numbers. Hopefully, the good news with that is, as quickly as the percentages go up, they can equally quickly go down as people recover and we get the spread back in control.”
Vermont counties are currently exempt from travel restrictions, as its border is contiguous with New York. Vermont residents may travel outside of the state to counties across the Northeast including New England, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and West Virginia that have a similar active COVID-19 caseload to Vermont — defined as less than 400 active cases per million — and return without quarantining if they do so in a personal vehicle.
Residents of these areas may travel to Vermont without quarantining as well, so long as they share similar active COVID-19 caseloads.
Residents of other states who live in a quarantine county or are from any other state outside of the Northeast must complete either a 14-day quarantine or a seven-day quarantine followed by a negative test in their home state.
Travelers arriving to Vermont via public transportation, or from further than a direct car ride would allow, may complete either a 14-day quarantine or a seven-day quarantine followed by a negative test in a Vermont lodging establishment or with friends and family. Travelers must stay in their quarantine location for the duration of quarantine other than to travel to and from a test site.
The map of Vermont and surrounding states can be viewed at accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/restart/cross-state-travel.
According to Mr. Piche, Lewis County is following New York state guidance for all travel restrictions. He noted while numbers continue to climb, the new positive cases being seen are from those already in quarantine because the county knew they were exposed to the virus, so they are not coming in contact with other members of the community.
“We don’t want to see the new positives, but it’s a good thing that we recognize that they had a potential to be positive because of their contact with a positive, and we’ve isolated them successfully,” Mr. Piche said. “I think it’s a sign that we’re starting to get a handle on things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.