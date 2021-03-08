LOWVILLE — On March 16, 2020, as the number of people to contract and succumb to COVID-19 in downstate New York state daily was rising rapidly, Lewis County declared a state of emergency.
Almost one year later, 1,806 county residents have had the virus and 27 have died. There are 44 people in isolation and nearly 80 others who are quarantined due to exposure, although the numbers change daily.
There are still a handful of people testing positive for the virus in the county’s nursing home, both residents and staff, and loved ones are still only able to visit their person through the use of technology.
Relentless testing continues and now 2,375 people in the county are fully vaccinated against COVID with an additional 1,608 residents waiting for their second shots as of Friday afternoon.
In their March 2 meeting, the Lewis County Board of Legislators designated the week of March 15 to 20 as the COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial Week in recognition of those lost to the virus, health care workers, essential businesses and their staffs.
A “virtual commemorative service” at 7 p.m. March 16 will be hosted by Lowville clergy from the Catholic, Baptist, Mennonite, Nazarene and Presbyterian churches. A link will be posted on the memorial week webpage on the county website.
“This past year has been challenging in countless ways, by coming together to worship, we will be able to grieve, hope and even rejoice,” promotional material for the week stated.
Forget-me-not flowers and the color blue have been chosen to be used to show solidarity and bring the county visually together for the week.
Blue lights donated by the Lions Club will be strung at the small park at the intersection of State and Dayan streets in Lowville where, according to county Community Services Director Patricia Fralick, and two receptacles — one with packets of Forget-me-not seeds and one with tags upon which people can write the names of loved ones lost, a thank you or other remembrances and hang on the fence around the park.
“You can do it in a socially distanced manner and it’s just a way for you to express your gratitude, express that you’ve lost somebody or how this has touched you or somebody that you know,” Mrs. Fralick said, “It will give you a minute to think how this has affected you... a year later.”
County residents are encouraged to wear blue throughout the week and to create visual displays in homes, schools or businesses and submit photos of those displays to be part of a photo contest. All submissions must be made by March 18 and winners will be chosen the following day.
People are also asked to share their “stories of community kindness,” shop locally and to thank those who have kept the community going through trying times.
On social media, residents are encouraged to use -naturallytogether to show support.
For more information go to www.lewiscounty.org/memorial_week or call Patricia Fralick at 315-376-5858. To submit photos or stories, email patriciafralick@lewiscounty.ny.gov.
