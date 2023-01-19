Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli has issued a travel advisory for Lewis County roads due to freezing rain and icy road conditions.
It will remain in effect until further notice.
Cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..
Rain in the evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 11:02 am
Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli has issued a travel advisory for Lewis County roads due to freezing rain and icy road conditions.
It will remain in effect until further notice.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.