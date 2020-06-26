LOWVILLE — As of June 22, Lewis County General Hospital has updated its visitor restrictions based on guidelines released by the state Department of Health last week.
All visitors will continue to be screened for high temperatures and asked about any COVID-19-related symptoms and travel outside the area. Masks will be issued to anyone without one, and when necessary appropriate personal protective equipment will be issued as directed by the Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Visitors who fail to wear face masks and other PPE will be asked to leave the facility.
The updated visitor restrictions are as follows:
Lewis County General Hospital (East Wing and ICU)
Visiting hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. daily with only one visitor allowed at a time
— All visitors must be age 18 or older except in rare exceptions as determined by the hospital
— Only one visitor 18 years of age or older to visit patients on East Wing and in the ICU
— Visitors must enter the facility using the Emergency Room entrance and will only be permitted to go to the patient’s room, visit with the patient and then check out when they leave the facility
— Visits are limited to four hours per day per patient during visiting hours unless otherwise authorized by the hospital
Elective Surgery patients
— Patients undergoing same-day procedures may be accompanied to the facility by a companion, and that companion may remain with the patient through the initial intake process and may rejoin the patient for the discharge process.
— Visitors may not be present during procedures and recovery room except for pediatrics, childbirth and patients with an intellectual, developmental, or other cognitive disability.
Maternity Unit (No changes)
— One support person is allowed per patient in active labor and may stay throughout labor, delivery and the immediate postpartum period, including recovery. The support person is the only guest allowed to be present during the patient’s care.
Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility (No changes)
— The nursing home is still not allowing any visitors at this time.
Emergency Department (No changes)
— One visitor per patient is allowed in the Emergency Department.
— Pediatric patients may have parents and or guardians.
— Critical or end-of-life visitation shall be at the judgment of the physician.
The health system has established a page at https://www.lcgh.net/coronavirus with links to important resources for staff and the community including the updated Visitation Guidelines.
