Cuomo and Trump at an impasse

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks during a press conference Feb. 12. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Holmes, not so real
Holmes, not so real

Now, with some better stats regarding the virus, 2.7 million with antibodies, the ill and aged at most risk, no therapy or vaccine in the short term, some roadmaps for the future are laid out for choices. We can sit in our homes, for a few more weeks then get whallopped on a second round, or loosen up stay at home for the young, suggest stay at home for the elderly and infirmed, and grow herd immunity amongst those least effected with minimal disease. A later opening might be met by a mutated virus more serious than the one we have now.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.