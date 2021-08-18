Local data shows unvaccinated people are at much greater risk for COVID infection

OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang released compelling statistics that demonstrate the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine among Oswego County residents.
Huang said local data collected between March and July supports evidence of the vaccine’s effectiveness.
Oswego County had its first case of infection in a fully vaccinated patient in March. By the end of July, 75 fully vaccinated residents had tested positive for the virus. Those 75 accounted for 0.13% of fully vaccinated county residents.
During the same period, 2.8% of county residents who were not vaccinated, and not fully vaccinated, became infected with the virus.
“Among Oswego County residents, you are 22 times more likely to become infected with the COVID-19 virus if you are not fully vaccinated,” said Huang.
The vaccine is critical in stopping further spread of the COVID-19 virus, including the delta variant.
“Many reports in the country and around the world indicate that the current licensed vaccines are effective, especially in preventing severe cases, hospitalization, and deaths. The Oswego County Health Department is closely monitoring the virus activity in the county as it strives to promote the vaccine,” said Huang.
“The delta variant is more infectious than previous strains of COVID-19,” said Huang. “Over the past few months, more and more residents have been vaccinated. Not surprisingly, we have recently seen more positive test results in people who were fully vaccinated. Most of them had mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.”
Huang said the vaccine drove down daily new case counts before the delta variant became prevalent. The vaccine is making a large difference in serious illness and hospitalizations among Oswego County residents.
“Between March and July, there were 50 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 recorded among county residents,” he said. “Less than a handful of those who were fully vaccinated were hospitalized, and all of those vaccinated patients who were hospitalized had underlying conditions.”
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
United Way of Greater Oswego County is partnering with the Oswego County Health Department, ConnextCare and Pulaski Urgent Care to try to increase vaccination rates among 12- to 25-year-olds. County residents aged 12 to 25 can be entered into a drawing for a first prize Apple iPad Air, a second prize $250 Walmart or Amazon gift card, and a third prize $100 gift card for Oswego Cinema.
Drawings will be Friday, Aug. 27, and Friday, Sept. 17. All three prizes will be awarded at each drawing. Those receiving a two-dose series vaccine may enter with each dose.
Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. are partnering to offer free transportation to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites. The service is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the county of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
