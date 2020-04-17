WATERTOWN — The area’s top elected leadership is asking Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to take into account the differences between New York City and upstate when it comes to reopening the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The officials point out in a letter sent to the governor Friday that Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties have not been impacted by the virus as dramatically as downstate has and expresses concerns that “continuing to hold this region to the same standards as New York City when it comes to reopening will only create further hardship” for the region.
“As the curve continues to flatten and out state looks toward reopening, we believe it is critical that we move forward with a regional approach that reflects the differences in population density and COVID-19 infection rates,” the local lawmakers wrote.
The letter is signed by state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski, Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, and Assemblyman Mark C. Walcyzk, R-Watertown, as well as Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chair Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, St. Lawrence County Chair Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, and Oswego County Chair James Weatherup, R-Central Square.
The letter states that the four-county region has a population of just over 361,000, with 200 cases of COVID-19 and a “handful” of hospitalizations due to the virus. The officials said that in recent days, their offices have been “inundated” with concerns about the impact the pandemic is having on the region’s economy and questions about why the region is held to the same standard as New York City, which has experienced about 123,000 cases of COVID-19.
The lawmakers said that many small businesses, which have been forced to close, have said “that they may not be able to recover if they are not permitted to reopen in the near future.” Many businesses that would typically be gearing up for the busy tourist season “are filled with stress, worry and anxiety over the uncertainty of whether or not they will be able to operate in 2020.”
Area hospitals, unable to perform elective surgeries, are laying off employees, marinas are closed and unemployed people are struggling with the state’s system for filing unemployment claims, the officials wrote.
“We respectfully request that you take into consideration the significant differences between Upstate New York and New York City as you work to reopen New York State in a way that is both safe and responsible,” the officials wrote.
(6) comments
I am pleased as punch our local leaders are stepping up. Pls remember to social distance, wear a mask, keep the sick, elderly and prone home, and help those isolated individuals and things will turn out just fine. This is the first quarentine in history where the healthy have been isolated.
123,000 cases downstate works out to about 1 case per 100,000 residents, a statiscally insignificant number, and still below flu yearly statistics. I think the major problem is our health geniuses do not want to be portrayed as Dr Stangeloves for propsing a certain number of acceptable risks for a new death insurgent..........but on the same vein, 30,000 gun or car deaths appear acceptable, we still own cars and guns.
No region in NYS, regardless of the number of cases, can open without sufficient access to diagnostic and antibodies tests.
So, quit the political background noise, Republican politicians. Doing something! Get Trump to provide the tests.
*Do something!
St. Lawrence County is not flattening
That's the issue... for some reason the people in the largest county in the state can't seem to find 6 feed to stay apart... I'm FB friends with people in St Lawrence county and they complain all the time about house parties.... social gatherings.. I guess non of them have grandparents...
