WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center and the Fort Drum OB/GYN clinic jointly voiced their recommendation Tuesday that individuals across all reproductive stages — including those who would like to get pregnant, are currently pregnant, or are breastfeeding — receive a COVID vaccination to help protect themselves and loved ones from the virus.
The Fort Drum OB/GYN Department stated that it supports the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, the American College of Nurse-Midwives, the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses, and the Center for Disease Control recommendation that pregnant and breastfeeding women receive the COVID-19 vaccination to help prevent severe illness and death.
Dr. John P. Barrett, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Samaritan, said in a statement Tuesday that as an OB/GYN in the community, he knows that many women may be fearful of the unknown and about introducing the vaccine into their body while pregnant, trying to get pregnant, or breastfeeding. He said he felt compelled to step forward to reassure them that the COVID-19 vaccination is safe and highly recommended to help prevent them, their baby, and others around them from getting the virus.
Citing data from ongoing studies, the Fort Drum OB/GYN Department said it has been shown that there is no increased risk to the mother or the fetus from the vaccine, while it is known that the current variants of the COVID-19 virus are more harmful to pregnant women and their unborn children. The department stated it has seen severe illness in the local pregnant population and across the Army in seemingly healthy women and understands the difficult decision that new mothers must make regarding whether to vaccinate during the pandemic and that a lot of conflicting information can make the decision more difficult. To that end, those who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccination and their reproductive health are urged to speak with their OB/GYN.
“As an OB/GYN provider, I have witnessed first-hand pregnant patients giving birth while fighting COVID-19,” Dr. Barrett said in a statement. “As their doctor, it is scary and worrisome. I recognize that getting the vaccine is an individual choice, and I firmly believe that choosing to get vaccinated is in your best interests and the best interests of your baby.”
To help provide answers to questions regarding the COVID vaccine as well as the virus itself, the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, in partnership with local healthcare providers, is now offering a webform service called “Ask a Doc,” in which individuals may submit their questions about the COVID-19 vaccine using an online form. Local medical professionals will call individuals within one to two business days to answer their questions.
For more information about where to get the COVID-19 vaccine, contact your local public health agency or visit https://www.vaccines.gov/search/.
