OGDENSBURG — The City of Ogdensburg is canceling all rentals at the Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center and the Dobisky Visitors’ Center until further notice.
The city is undertaking these preventive measures out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. These measures have been instituted for the safety of both the public and our employees.
Those having rentals at the facilities will be contacted for refunds.
