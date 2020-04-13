ALBANY — Six states, including New York, announced an 18-person council Monday to develop a coordinated approach to slowly reopen the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and govs. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Ned Lamont, D-Conn.; Tom Wolf, D-Pa.; John Carney, D-Del.; and Gina Raimondo, D-R.I.; will name a leading health official, head of economic development and each governor’s chief of staff to the task force. Interconnecting highways and interstates could serve as a COVID-19 corridor if different social-distancing guidelines are in effect across state lines, the governors said in a joint press call Monday afternoon.
The coalition was comprised of the six states as of Monday, but other Northeastern states are welcome to join, Cuomo said. The task force will gradually lift stay-at-home orders by developing a joint public health and economic development strategy.
“You can’t do one without the other,” Cuomo said Monday afternoon during a briefing in the state Capitol. “You have to do both and integrate them in one plan. If you can just go across the river to a different set of rules, [people] will just get in their car.”
The task force will start making plans Tuesday, but does not have an expected time frame to begin reversing social-distancing orders, Cuomo said.
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities totaled 10,056 by Monday — up from 9,385 Sunday and 8,627 Saturday.
The state’s had 671 fatalities Easter Sunday — a decline after New York surpassed 700 fatalities for a week, peaking April 6, 7 and 8. Thursday’s 24-hour death toll was 777 while 783 New Yorkers died Friday and 758 on Saturday.
The state tested 478,357 people revealing 195,031 positive cases of COVID-19 by Monday afternoon with 18,825 virus patients hospitalized statewide, or about 9.7%. New York’s number of positive cases is plateauing, Cuomo said.
“They’re not going down and they’re not going up at the same rate,” he added.
The state reported 5,158 patients in intensive care Monday with 4,428 intubated. Hospitals discharged 1,862 virus patients statewide Saturday and released 1,238 Sunday, according to the governor’s office.
States will coordinate which businesses to reopen, protocols for employees and restarting the economy in a slow, smart way, Cuomo said. “If you do it wrong, it can backfire,” he said. “[We are] doing it as a cooperative effort where we learn from each other, where we share information and intelligence. No one has done it before.”
Economic recovery will occur once the nation sees a complete health care recovery, Murphy said.
“Getting that wrong or jumping in too early or by ourselves could have inadvertent, unintended consequences, which could be grave,” the New Jersey governor said. “This is the fight of our lives. Reopening ourselves back up will be equally challenging, beyond the shadow of a doubt.”
The federal government and President Donald Trump have allowed states to decide when to close businesses, implement COVID-19 mandates and how to acquire or purchase ventilators and personal protective equipment since the pandemic swept the nation in early March.
“That was the model of management for the disaster and emergency that was promulgated thus far. If he wants to change the management model, he can change the model,” Cuomo said.
The federal government could declare an order about reopening state economies that could override the states’ task force at any time, the governor said.
“It is an interesting construct: It wasn’t the federal response to close the economy, but it is the federal responsibility to open the economy?” Cuomo added. “I want clarity. You want to make those decisions, tell me you want to make those decisions and then make them in a way states can follow, or you decide what the appropriate time is to open and what functions. You can do it in any number of ways, but it has to be clearly defined.”
The availability of millions of rapid and antibody COVID-19 tests to test every New Yorker — roughly 19 million people — are critical to slowly restart the economy, Cuomo said, and cannot be done without federal help.
“We need more testing; there is no doubt, we need federal help,” the governor said. “States don’t have the capacity to test.
Cuomo issued a joint bipartisan statement with National Governors Association Chairman, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Sunday calling on the federal government to pass legislation giving $500 billion to states to help offset drastic revenue shortfalls because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recent $2.2 federal CARES Act did nothing to assist state governments, said Cuomo, who also called for the repeal of the SALT tax deduction, which allows taxpayers in high-tax states to deduct local tax payments on their federal tax returns.
“That was a political maneuver in the first place,” Cuomo said Sunday. “Want to help places that are suffering from the virus? Repeal the SALT tax.
“Without federal assistance, how does this state economy come back? That has to happen from a federal level,” Cuomo said.
The governor issued two executive orders Sunday expanding eligibility of more workers to conduct antibody testing and directing all employers to provide essential workers with cloth or surgical face masks when interacting with the public. Masks must be provided free of charge to employees.
The governor will issue statewide orders about when businesses and school districts will reopen, Cuomo said.
“I wouldn’t assume anything,” he said of a time frame. “If you say schools aren’t going to open, you’re saying businesses aren’t going to open. June is a long way away. I don’t think anyone can make an informed decision right now.”
Hospitals across the state have used malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 for seven to 10 days, Cuomo said. The state expects preliminary results and official reports about the drug’s effectiveness April 20.
“I, like the president, hope it works,” Cuomo said.
