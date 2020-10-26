LOWVILLE — As Lewis County continues to see a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases, Lowville Central School District confirmed Monday night that a student has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The positive case has promoted the district to cancel in-person instruction Tuesday.
Tuesday will be a remote learning day for all students, and during that time, the district will thoroughly clean and disinfect the school to prepare for students to return Wednesday.
Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King made the announcement in a letter issued to the school district community Monday at about 7:30 p.m.
She said the district was contacted by Lewis County Public Health about the positive case, and they are working collaboratively with Public Health, which will be performing contact tracing. Contact tracing identifies anyone who has come in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Public Health officials will communicate with any students or staff found to be in close contact with a positive case, the letter reads.
Ms. Dunckel-King said in her letter that it’s “impossible” to finish the contact tracing process in time for school today.
“Lowville Academy’s Return to School Plan was developed to address potential positive cases,” the letter reads. “The District continues to follow the policies and procedures/protocols to ensure the health and safety of the students and employees, and will continue to work closely with the Lewis County Department of Health. Social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place.”
Extra cleaning has occurred in the areas frequented by the student, the letter states.
The district is attempting to be transparent in this matter, but Ms. Dunckel-King said the district is not permitted to release any additional information about the student.
The positive case is reflected on the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker tool, which identifies positive COVID cases in the state’s 713 school districts, under the lab-reported data section, but not the school-reported data section. The lab-reported data reflects two positive cases in the district, with the newest case reported Sunday, according to the tracker.
The state upgraded the online tracker last month to include a second set of district testing data from COVID-19 diagnostic labs so parents and caregivers of school-aged children can monitor more accurate results. The Report Card tracker includes positive virus cases of students, faculty and staff by date, the number of students and staff and percentage of positive cases on site, the number and type of diagnostic tests, the consulted lab and expected result lag time.
“We appreciate your continued support and understanding,” Ms. Dunckel-King said in Monday night’s letter. “We will continue to work together to ensure the safety of our students and staff as we move forward.”
