LOWVILLE — The Lowville drive-thru COVID-19 testing site has closed today due to inclement weather.
Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing is scheduled to resume on Monday. Testing is available Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at Lewis County General Hospital, weather permitting. Follow the signs for the COVID testing in the ER parking lot. No appointments are needed.
All patients requesting testing must be at least eight years of age and will be asked to provide their name, date of birth, physical address, email address and a phone number to allow for contact tracing and result follow-up.
