LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System now offers patients access to health care with their primary care and hospital specialty providers including orthopedics, general surgery and women’s health through the convenience of Virtual Visits.
Virtual Visits are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Through the virtual visit, Lewis County Health System providers can diagnose and treat patients for common medical conditions such as sore throat, sinus problems, stomachaches, nausea and vomiting, fever, skin problems and sports injuries — all from a secure video chat on a mobile device or desktop computer.
“While technology can never replace the human touch, we are finding ways to give our patients better access to healthcare during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Michele Prince, hospital Chief Operating Officer said. “If you have a non-emergency illness, you can connect virtually to a medical provider without leaving your home.”
From a computer or portable device, patients log in to the hospital patient portal using the link at www.lcgh.net, click on appointments, and then continue to follow the screen prompts and instructions.
“For further guidance tutorial videos have been created to help anyone who is having difficulty scheduling a virtual visit appointment,” Rob Uttendorfsky, hospital Director of Information Systems, said.
“If patients are using a smartphone or tablet, they will need to download the Meditech MHealth app.”
Patients who do not have a patient portal account can register at www.lcgh.net through the portal link.
Current patients with a portal account can request a virtual visit via the patient portal or by calling their provider office. Visit https://www.lcgh.net/virtual-visits for more information. For additional questions, please call Christina Flint, Community Relations department, at 315-376-5001.
