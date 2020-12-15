LOWVILLE — Middle and high school students at Lowville Academy and Central School will switch to full-remote instruction after Friday as elementary school students return to the classroom effective Monday.
Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King said in a letter to the community that the move was made “in an effort to be proactive and to promote caution” as elementary school students return to in-person instruction. Middle and high school students will go fully remote Monday through Wednesday, at which point the district begins its Christmas break.
“In order to do that in a safe and responsible manner for our current status, it is most beneficial to keep the
Middle School and High School home,” the superintendent said. “This reduces the number of students on buses, in hallways, in gyms, and at dismissal.”
The letter states that the district continues to follow its policies and procedures/protocols to ensure the health and safety of the students and employees, and will continue to work closely with the Lewis County Department of Health.
Social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place.
