LOWVILLE — After being notified of another positive COVID-19 case in a student, Lowville Academy and Central School District announced Wednesday that the district will move to an online learning model beginning Thursday through next week.
The student who tested positive has not been in school since Monday, and it’s unclear in what building the student attended school.
In a letter sent to the school community Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King said the district’s goal is to return for in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 9.
At the beginning of the week, the district moved to a remote learning model for two days after a student tested positive. The goal was to return for in-person instruction Wednesday. But Wednesday’s new confirmed case marks the second in three days, prompting the move to remote instruction.
The district is working collaboratively with the Lewis County Public Health Department, which will be performing the contact tracing process pursuant to their protocols, the letter reads. The contact tracing process identifies anyone who has come in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
“It is incredibly important for everyone to help to stop the spread of this virus,” the letter reads. “Please wear a mask, keep distant from others, and practice good hand-hygiene. Our actions during this move to virtual learning will determine the opportunities our students have in the weeks and months following.”
The positive case is reflected on the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker tool, which identifies positive COVID cases in the state’s 713 school districts, under the lab-reported data section, but not the school-reported data section. The lab-reported data now reflects four positive cases in the district, with the newest case reported Tuesday, according to the tracker.
On Monday night, the lab-reported data section reflected just two positive cases in the district.
Lowville became the second Lewis County district to move schooling online Wednesday. Harrisville announced their decision to do the same earlier Wednesday afternoon.
“We appreciate your continued support and understanding. We will continue to work together to ensure the safety of our students and staff as we move forward,” Ms. Dunckel-King said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.