LOWVILLE — County resources will pick up COVID-19 testing site expenses where the state left off starting next week using a new location.
Although drive-thru testing will no longer be available to all state residents as it has been for the past two months, Lewis County will again use part of a $1.1 million state grant to continue the service. The Lewis County Health System will continue to provide staffing and will now host the testing clinic at its main campus, 7785 N. State St., in the parking lot known as Lot 6 behind the helicopter landing zone.
Traffic signs will lead people arriving for testing to the county “command trailer.”
The clinic is being run in partnership with the county Public Health.
County residents and people who work in the county are eligible for the free testing which will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required.
Because the testing is a county service, people seeking tests will be asked to provide proof of residency or work in the form of a driver’s license, utility bill, work badge or paycheck stub, according to a news release from the Health System.
Testing will be done using polymerase chain reaction, PCR tests that take between two and three days to process. No rapid tests will be available.
Test results will be viewable on the BioReference Laboratories patient portal.
The state ran the site until Wednesday, taking over from the county in late December for the second time as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spread rapidly, with Lewis County recording consistently high rates of transmission at the time along with the second-lowest vaccination rate in the state.
Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer said during the hospital’s board meeting Wednesday evening that the testing location was changed because renting the previous site, Maple Ridge Center in Lowville, no longer made sense based on the number of tests being performed there.
People with COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to contact their physician for testing guidance. Emergency care should be sought for “severe or distressing” symptoms.
