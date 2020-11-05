MASSENA — Madison Elementary School students have switched to remote learning for two days, starting Thursday, after a positive case of COVID-19 was found among the student population.
Parents and guardians were advised of the positive case via the district’s notification system, and Superintendent Patrick Brady posted the information on the district’s Facebook page.
“Unfortunately, we have been informed of a positive case of COVID-19 among our Madison Elementary students. To protect the health and safety of everyone in our school community, we will be pivoting to remote instruction for Madison elementary students for the remainder of the week while impacted staff and students seek testing and contact tracing is completed,” he said.
Mr. Brady said the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is conducting a “thorough contact tracing investigation and some school staff and students may be put under mandatory quarantine as a result.”
“We know you have many questions and concerns and while we cannot share details identifying the positive individual, I can assure you that if you or your child have come in contact with the positive individual, you will be contacted directly by the st. Lawrence County Department of Public Health,” he said.
Mr. Brady said they continue to work with Public Health to reassess the situation and will keep parents and guardians informed of any changes to the plan.
This is the 13th positive case of COVID-19 in the district. Most recently, they announced on Oct. 29 that the school had been informed of a positive case in a staff member at J.W. Leary Junior High School.
The state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker does not reflect this new case. As of Thursday morning, there were 12 confirmed cases reported on the tracker website, eight among students and four among staff. Thursday’s new case will bring the student positives to nine.
