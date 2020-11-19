MADRID — Junior high and high school students at Madrid-Waddington Central School have switched to remote learning for Thursday and Friday after a positive COVID-19 case was confirmed among the high school student population.
School officials said all elementary students in universal pre-kindergarten to grade five will continue in-person instruction since the case was isolated to the high school.
Students who do not report to the campus who attend full-day out-of-district programs will be taken and attend as normal.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department will be contacting all individuals directly who have had contact with the positive individual. School officials said they’ve followed state Education Department and state Department of Health guidelines to help minimize the number of contacts, “and we will be looking to resume in-person instruction as soon as possible for our high school students.”
They said meal pick-up was available from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday for high school students impacted by the switch to remote learning. The picture day schedule is still in effect for elementary and remote students Friday. High school students will have their picture day rescheduled to a later date.
“We will be providing updates over the next two days as we work closely with SLCDPH (St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health),” they said.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker, the district has reported two positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday — one on-site student each at the elementary and high schools.
