ADAMS — On Wednesday, the South Jefferson Central School District received confirmation that a staff member from Mannsville Manor Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
The district is working closely with the Jefferson County Public Health Service and supporting the contact tracing process to identify anyone who comes into close contact with an individual who has COVID-19.
Masking and social distance protocols and policies remain in place through the district and it will continue to follow policies and procedures, including cleaning and disinfecting procedures, to ensure the health and safety of students and employees, according to a release from the district. Specific areas of the building have been identified for additional cleaning and disinfecting.
According to the release, the district is not allowed to release additional information.
