POTSDAM — The Potsdam Town Board has run out of masks it was distributing at the Town Hall today. It took less than an hour to exhaust the supply.
Latest News
- Mask distribution at Potsdam Town Hall has ended
- Mexico MS student writes short story: ‘Kindness Can’t Be Quarantined’
- Central Square duo rewarded for prolific basketball season
- Barclay, Barlow to hold blood drive in Oswego
- Thousands call COVID-19 Hotline for assistance and info
- Coronavirus cancellations, changes in operations
- Massena, Potsdam school districts discuss special education during pandemic
- Groundwork for new transmission lines
Most Popular
-
21 workers at a Watertown salon haven’t received unemployment after five weeks
-
SUNY Potsdam Merritt Hall, pool to be removed from campus; Potsdam Central asked to consider installing pool
-
Wayward dog Rascal, seen placed in vehicle, missed by owner, sheep
-
State’s PAUSE order likely to be extended beyond May 15
-
UPDATE: Arrest made, another expected after investigation of shots fired on Watertown street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.