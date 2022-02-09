NEW YORK — The state order requiring people to wear a face mask or show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter businesses will end Thursday, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said during a pandemic briefing, announcing she will take another month to evaluate the face-covering rule in schools.
Face masks continue to be required in health settings, adult-care facilities, nursing homes, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, domestic shelters, and on public transit and transportation hubs, including planes, trains and airports.
“Thank you to the business owners — it wasn’t easy,” Hochul said Wednesday in her Manhattan office. “Because of them, we are able to lift this at this time.”
The state’s coronavirus infection rate reduced to 4.11% over a seven-day average Wednesday with the fewest hospitalizations since the day after Christmas after cresting at 23% last month following the winter surge.
“The numbers are trending much better and there definitely is an end in sight,” the governor said.
Businesses, counties, cities and municipalities may continue to locally enforce face masks in public spaces. The Department of Health implemented the rule in mid-December in the early threats of the contagious omicron variant.
The state’s school mask mandate remains in effect for people older than 2 who enter a district building. Officials will review and potentially lift the requirement by the first week of March.
New Jersey Gov. Philip D. Murphy, a Democrat, announced this week that his state’s mask mandate in schools will end March 7.
New York’s mask mandate in schools has a strong possibility of ending the same date, Hochul said Wednesday.
“But I will factor in all the data that’s gathered during that week,” she added. “… We have to be realistic. This pandemic is still with us, and (we are) reassuring the people of this state we will take the most thoughtful approach possible based on data and metrics.”
Federal and state health experts and top executive aides will help Hochul evaluate the school mask mandate the first week of March after the upcoming school break.
Parents will receive two state-distributed COVID-19 tests for every kindergarten through 12th grade student before the break for each student to test negative before returning to class Feb. 28, as they may travel out of state over vacation.
Tests will continue to be distributed after the break, according to the governor’s office.
“This is very much top-of-mind for us,” the governor said of masks in schools. “We understand the interest in this, and we’re going to continue that data-driven, metric-driven approach that has been so successful for us thus far.”
Republicans who have long pushed back against mask or vaccine mandates said the partial lift is long overdue, but criticized the delay to evaluate the rule in schools.
“While other states have seen fit to lift the mask restrictions for school children, Gov. Hochul insists on keeping it in place here, even as the state Supreme Court ruled the mandate an improper overreach of her power,” said Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski. “As COVID-19 rates drop dramatically, and vaccine and booster rates continue to rise, it is time to end the mask mandate altogether and restore some normalcy to New York’s school children. We have not been in a state of emergency for many months, and Gov. Hochul must start acknowledging that in her actions.”
The state’s mask mandate is at the center of a lawsuit under appeal in the Appellate Division, Second Department, of the state Supreme Court.
Hochul maintained that the state and DOH will continue to demonstrate they have the power to institute public rules to protect citizens’ health.
“I believe we’ll be victorious,” the governor said.
Officials will make the decision to end the school masking requirement based on the state’s most recent COVID-19 data, including infection rate, pediatric hospitalizations, vaccination rate and global trends.
“There will not be one number that says ‘yes’ or ‘no,’” she said. “It will be an assessment of all these factors.”
The governor directed DOH to develop preliminary guidance after hours of input from school superintendents, educators, parents and health leaders about the safest time to drop the mask rule. Her direction comes after increasing calls from school administrators across the state to request streamlined COVID guidelines.
Hochul’s different path from neighboring states is a deviation from former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who worked closely with Murphy, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, also a Democrat, and several other governors across the Northeast to implement similar COVID protocols in 2020.
National Federation of Independent Business state Director Ashley Ranslow praised the mandate’s lift to help small businesses and local communities.
“Gov. Hochul’s announcement that the indoor mask or vaccine mandate will be lifted is necessary and prudent as other states, including our neighboring states, are easing restrictions and finding a way back to normal,” Ranslow said in a statement, noting ongoing hardships for small businesses such as shutdowns, restrictions and disruptions.
“With the absence of federal assistance and relief, significant labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and rampant inflation, small businesses still face a great deal of uncertainty and no shortage of trials ahead,” she added. “Today’s announcement is hopefully the end of COVID-related business restrictions and the beginning of Main Street’s economic revival and the revitalization of small businesses and local jobs.”
Hochul urged parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.
The state will host dozens of pop-up vaccination sites for children ages 5 and older in preparation to relax face mask orders in school buildings.
Adolescents 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine five months after completing the initial vaccine series.
